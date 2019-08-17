TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

In related news, EVP Leon J. Topalian sold 5,798 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $327,413.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,283,276.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ladd R. Hall sold 28,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $1,649,986.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 292,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,658,954.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,203 shares of company stock worth $3,465,601 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.76. 1,373,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,117,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.06. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $66.03.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Nucor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nucor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.90.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.