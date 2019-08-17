Truegame (TGAME) Market Cap Reaches $359,423.00

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last week, Truegame has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One Truegame token can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin and Hotbit. Truegame has a market capitalization of $359,423.00 and $49,011.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Truegame alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00269171 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.39 or 0.01299198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00023237 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00094816 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Truegame Token Profile

Truegame’s genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/@truegame.

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Truegame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truegame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.