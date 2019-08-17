TrumpCoin (TRUMP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $250.00

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 17th. Over the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $200,937.00 and approximately $250.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0304 or 0.00000300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007408 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00023121 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00011371 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.70 or 0.02216599 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000523 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00018334 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00015527 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002167 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

