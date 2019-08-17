Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) Receives $29.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.57.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TUFN shares. William Blair started coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC started coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of NYSE TUFN opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $31.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.95.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $176,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $213,000. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

