TUI (LON:TUI) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of TUI (LON:TUI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of TUI from GBX 1,300 ($16.99) to GBX 1,150 ($15.03) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of TUI in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an equal weight rating and a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target for the company. Numis Securities started coverage on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 989 ($12.92).

Shares of TUI stock opened at GBX 746.80 ($9.76) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 800.91. TUI has a 12-month low of GBX 686.60 ($8.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,580.50 ($20.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.26, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion and a PE ratio of 5.15.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

