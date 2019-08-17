TwentyFour Income Fund (LON:TFIF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $109.50

TwentyFour Income Fund Ltd (LON:TFIF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 109.50 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 109.50 ($1.43), with a volume of 988990 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111 ($1.45).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 112.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 1.33%.

About TwentyFour Income Fund (LON:TFIF)

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

