Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,875 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.64. 3,137,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,384,660. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $90.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.80.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

