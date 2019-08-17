Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $21.98 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,864 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 64,618 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.5% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $21,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,196,000. Ruggie Capital Group grew its holdings in Facebook by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 446 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in Facebook by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 36,210 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total value of $11,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $23,173,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 863,283 shares of company stock worth $160,819,836. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.70. 12,654,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,575,930. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.02 and a 52-week high of $208.66. The company has a market capitalization of $524.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Facebook from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Facebook from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Facebook to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.92.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

