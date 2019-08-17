Twin Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.38 Million in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XRAY. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.6% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 13,549,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $671,911,000 after acquiring an additional 76,545 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,355,000 after acquiring an additional 185,780 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,890,795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,355,000 after acquiring an additional 80,555 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,602,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,065,000 after acquiring an additional 21,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 32.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,616,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,164,000 after acquiring an additional 398,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

NASDAQ:XRAY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,300,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,388. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, SVP Maureen J. Macinnis sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $840,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.60 per share, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,720 shares of company stock worth $1,223,243 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, July 26th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wellington Shields upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.