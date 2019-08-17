Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 12.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Paychex by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,676,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,285,000 after buying an additional 117,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,212,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,236,000 after buying an additional 270,888 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Paychex by 23.5% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,145,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,051,000 after buying an additional 408,769 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Paychex by 2.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,848,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,266,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.09.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total value of $51,082.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,844.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total transaction of $40,802.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,331,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,996 shares of company stock worth $4,763,436. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PAYX traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,715,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,859. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.86. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.32 and a 1-year high of $88.43.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.94 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

