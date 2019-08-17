Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 32,637 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 91.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 32,637 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $715,573,000 after acquiring an additional 411,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,202,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $422,917,000 after acquiring an additional 71,365 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,085,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,450,000 after acquiring an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 984,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,053,000 after acquiring an additional 142,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 549,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,511,000 after acquiring an additional 12,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,824,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,249. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.00 and a 200 day moving average of $200.19. The stock has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.32. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $151.70 and a 52-week high of $245.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 22.09%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

In related news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $671,454.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GS. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

