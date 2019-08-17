Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 33,236 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,164 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 33,236 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 386.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,183 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 78,002 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 135.7% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 38,181 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 21,982 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 40.1% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,913 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.65. 1,698,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,113. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.83. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.62. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $90.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $705.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total value of $289,242.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,458.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adam Karon sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,963. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AKAM. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.81.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

