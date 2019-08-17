Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 38,550 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 855.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 52,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 47,110 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 59,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 103,925 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 53,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price objective on BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.93.

NYSE BWA traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,391,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,924. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.50. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $46.97.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 7.53%. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

