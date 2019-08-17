UBS Group Analysts Give Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) a €27.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) target price on Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GBF. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bilfinger in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Bilfinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HSBC set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Bilfinger and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bilfinger presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €38.00 ($44.19).

The firm has a market cap of $855.35 million and a PE ratio of 99.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.11. Bilfinger has a 1 year low of €24.34 ($28.30) and a 1 year high of €45.14 ($52.49). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €26.52 and a 200-day moving average price of €28.83.

Bilfinger Company Profile

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry. It offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance measures, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

