UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for SSE (LON:SSE)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of SSE (LON:SSE) in a report issued on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,360 ($17.77) to GBX 1,305 ($17.05) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,357 ($17.73) to GBX 1,293 ($16.90) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.90) price target on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSE currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,200.85 ($15.69).

Shares of LON SSE opened at GBX 1,107 ($14.46) on Friday. SSE has a 12-month low of GBX 997.80 ($13.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,287 ($16.82). The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion and a PE ratio of 8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,124.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,141.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a GBX 68.20 ($0.89) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from SSE’s previous dividend of $29.30. SSE’s payout ratio is currently 0.70%.

In other news, insider Martin Pibworth sold 10,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,116 ($14.58), for a total value of £122,157.36 ($159,620.23). Also, insider Crawford S. Gillies acquired 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,119 ($14.62) per share, with a total value of £21,820.50 ($28,512.35).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

