UChain (UCN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $30,106.00

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. UChain has a market cap of $248,450.00 and approximately $30,106.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UChain has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One UChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and UEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00267071 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.22 or 0.01298381 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00022628 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00094742 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000442 BTC.

UChain Profile

UChain launched on December 19th, 2017. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 tokens. The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem. UChain’s official website is uchain.world. The official message board for UChain is medium.com/@uchain.

Buying and Selling UChain

UChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.