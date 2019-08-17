UIL (LON:UTL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

UIL Ltd (LON:UTL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $248.00. UIL shares last traded at $250.00, with a volume of 20,963 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 229.29. The company has a market capitalization of $217.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74.

In related news, insider Christopher Samuel purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 254 ($3.32) per share, with a total value of £127,000 ($165,947.99). Also, insider David Shillson purchased 4,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 206 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £8,289.44 ($10,831.62). Insiders acquired a total of 104,024 shares of company stock worth $24,328,944 over the last ninety days.

UIL Company Profile (LON:UTL)

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

