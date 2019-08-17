Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.93.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $58.65 on Tuesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $37.44 and a 12-month high of $90.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.06. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by $0.01. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 527.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.84%. The firm had revenue of $24.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $75,399.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $432,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 74,608 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 95.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 10.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

