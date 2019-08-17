Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Stake Lifted by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 687.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 69.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51. Under Armour Inc has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.11.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Under Armour Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.47.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

