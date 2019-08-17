Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.32

Union Jack Oil PLC (LON:UJO) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.31 ($0.00), with a volume of 191066996 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.15.

About Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO)

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas exploration and production company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on the investment in, drilling, development, and production of hydrocarbon projects. It holds 22% interests in the Biscathorpe prospect; 20% interests in the Keddington oilfield, Louth prospect, North Somercotes gas prospect, Louth Extension, Fiskerton Airfield oilfield, and North Kelsey prospect; 15% interests in the Wressle discovery and Broughton North prospect; 16.67% interests in the Dukes Wood and Kirklington oilfields; 10% interests in the Burton on the Wolds and Laughton prospects; and 7.5% interests in the Holmwood prospect located in the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Jack Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Jack Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.