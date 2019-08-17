Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 161.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,425,071 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $473,437,000 after buying an additional 22,644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,640,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,330,401,000 after buying an additional 688,775 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $885,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,001,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $174.06 per share, with a total value of $870,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded up $3.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,126,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,033. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $128.08 and a 52 week high of $180.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. ValuEngine cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $201.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.