Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of Univar stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $18.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,259,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.54. Univar has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average of $21.86.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Univar had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Univar will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William S. Stavropoulos purchased 5,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,056.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,881.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Jukes purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.44 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 70,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,558.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 18,196 shares of company stock valued at $361,075 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Univar in the first quarter valued at $172,537,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Univar by 25.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,839,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,111 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Univar by 77.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,854,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,591 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Univar by 214.0% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,650,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,100 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Univar by 25,396.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,587,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

About Univar

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

