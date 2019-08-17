Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,266 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 325.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 983,208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $131,523,000 after acquiring an additional 751,959 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 742,994 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,390,000 after purchasing an additional 464,789 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 940,682 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $125,835,000 after purchasing an additional 310,062 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,499.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 193,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,205,000 after purchasing an additional 181,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 437.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 214,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,692,000 after purchasing an additional 174,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert H. Hotz sold 7,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $1,081,805.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,022,497.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marvin G. Pember sold 16,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $2,496,271.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,468,495.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. Barclays set a $145.00 price objective on Universal Health Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.38.

UHS stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.35. The stock had a trading volume of 481,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,278. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.79 and a 12-month high of $157.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.69.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Universal Health Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 4.20%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

