Unobtanium (UNO) Tops One Day Volume of $270.00

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last week, Unobtanium has traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar. Unobtanium has a total market cap of $14.82 million and approximately $270.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unobtanium coin can currently be bought for approximately $73.78 or 0.00725743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and C-CEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,168.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.73 or 0.03007341 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007229 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00019514 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000319 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000088 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Unobtanium Coin Profile

UNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 200,837 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno.

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bleutrade, C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

