Upfiring Price Reaches $0.0364 (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Upfiring token can now be bought for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, YoBit, IDEX and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Upfiring has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. Upfiring has a market cap of $785,456.00 and approximately $12,565.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Upfiring alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00268916 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009794 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.20 or 0.01302824 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00023277 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00094383 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Upfiring Token Profile

Upfiring was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,600,000 tokens. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring.

Buying and Selling Upfiring

Upfiring can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, RightBTC, CoinExchange, COSS and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Upfiring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upfiring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.