USDK Price Down 0.1% This Week (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. During the last week, USDK has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. USDK has a total market cap of $28.55 million and $5.96 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, OKEx and OKCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00266698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.63 or 0.01303884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00022569 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00094941 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000454 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com.

USDK Token Trading

USDK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Coinall and OKCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

