USDQ (USDQ) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $115,781.00

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last seven days, USDQ has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. USDQ has a market cap of $5.50 million and approximately $115,781.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDQ token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00009769 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00065017 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00350757 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000107 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007056 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000090 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001186 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USDQ Token Profile

USDQ is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,508,468 tokens. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund. The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund.

Buying and Selling USDQ

USDQ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

