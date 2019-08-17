V Systems Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges (VSYS)

V Systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last week, V Systems has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One V Systems coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002005 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, KuCoin and Bitfinex. V Systems has a market capitalization of $362.21 million and $10.94 million worth of V Systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00268940 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.65 or 0.01298747 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00023393 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00094683 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000442 BTC.

About V Systems

V Systems' total supply is 3,687,351,111 coins and its circulating supply is 1,782,492,647 coins. V Systems' official message board is medium.com/vsystems. The Reddit community for V Systems is /r/V_SYSTEMS and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for V Systems is www.v.systems.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling V Systems

V Systems can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, BitForex and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V Systems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V Systems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V Systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

