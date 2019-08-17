VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 150.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,693,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,790,000 after purchasing an additional 41,894,693 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,753,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,856,000 after purchasing an additional 71,306 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 336.4% in the second quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,261,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,432 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,180,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,629,000 after purchasing an additional 189,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,233,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,780,000 after purchasing an additional 33,646 shares during the last quarter.

VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a 1 year low of $960.00 and a 1 year high of $1,056.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

