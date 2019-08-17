Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vecima Networks Inc (TSE:VCM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.72. Vecima Networks shares last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $194.48 million and a P/E ratio of 790.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.09.

About Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. Its products for the cable industry allow service providers a last mile solution for video and broadband access in business services market segment.

