Verge (XVG) Market Cap Reaches $78.99 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Verge has a market cap of $78.99 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Verge has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, Coindeal and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.97 or 0.00712512 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011920 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000797 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00015583 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 15,884,791,159 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Sistemkoin, Binance, Bitbns, Huobi, Graviex, Cryptopia, Bittrex, SouthXchange, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, CoinExchange, BiteBTC, Gate.io, YoBit, Bitfinex, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.