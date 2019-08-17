Vesuvius PLC (LON:VSVS) Receives GBX 638.60 Average PT from Analysts

Vesuvius PLC (LON:VSVS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 638.60 ($8.34).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VSVS. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 765 ($10.00) to GBX 683 ($8.92) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Vesuvius from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 565 ($7.38) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of LON VSVS traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 457.20 ($5.97). 659,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,670. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 9.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 511.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 561.56. Vesuvius has a 12 month low of GBX 449.40 ($5.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 663 ($8.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.89, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio is 0.43%.

Vesuvius Company Profile

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

