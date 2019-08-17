View Achieves Market Cap of $301,646.00 (VIEW)

View (CURRENCY:VIEW) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. In the last seven days, View has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. View has a total market cap of $301,646.00 and approximately $802.00 worth of View was traded on exchanges in the last day. One View token can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00268507 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.95 or 0.01312717 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00022531 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00094004 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000436 BTC.

About View

View’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. View’s total supply is 41,984,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,088,298 tokens. View’s official Twitter account is @OfficialViewly and its Facebook page is accessible here. View’s official message board is blog.view.ly. The Reddit community for View is /r/viewly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. View’s official website is view.ly.

View Token Trading

View can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as View directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire View should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy View using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

