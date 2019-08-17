Village Farms International (NYSE:VFF) Shares Down 9.8%

Village Farms International (NYSE:VFF)’s stock price was down 9.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.12, approximately 1,753,900 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,146,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.44.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VFF shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.34.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 32,788.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000.

Village Farms International Company Profile (NYSE:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

