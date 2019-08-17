Village Farms International (NYSE:VFF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International (NYSE:VFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Shares of NYSE VFF opened at $12.73 on Friday. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $18.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFF. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the second quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Village Farms International by 32,788.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the second quarter worth about $126,000.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

