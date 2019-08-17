Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VCRA. Citigroup set a $28.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $36.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

VCRA stock opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. Vocera Communications has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $763.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.33.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $71,970.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 75,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 16,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $494,051.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,725 shares of company stock worth $818,436 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $5,904,000. Elk Creek Partners LLC bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter worth $11,371,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter worth $13,129,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 47,279 shares during the period.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.