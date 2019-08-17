Wagner Bowman Management Corp Has $757,000 Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wagner Bowman Management Corp cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,139 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 140.3% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in American Express by 24.8% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 473 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $799,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,379 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,830.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 101,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $12,230,581.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 258,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,060,812.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,548 shares of company stock valued at $22,910,322 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXP traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.63. 2,211,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,727,258. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.05 and a 52 week high of $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Express from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on American Express from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.49.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.