Wagner Bowman Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,887,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,173,352,000 after acquiring an additional 34,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,527,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $774,743,000 after acquiring an additional 583,194 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.9% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,635,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $611,913,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $489,930,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 3.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,700,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $488,549,000 after acquiring an additional 133,300 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.54.

In other news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,601 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.66, for a total value of $368,457.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,515,532.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian W. Ellis sold 1,010 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $145,480.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,851.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,850 shares of company stock valued at $49,587,520 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $3.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.35. 1,966,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $145.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.56.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.