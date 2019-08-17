Wagner Bowman Management Corp Sells 497 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Wagner Bowman Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,407 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,306,439 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $209,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,640 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 427.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,732,966 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $109,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,322 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,667,865 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $674,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,529,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $786,522,000 after acquiring an additional 834,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,460,684 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $92,417,000 after acquiring an additional 632,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $10,869,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 357,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,064,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,333,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,981. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.18 and its 200-day moving average is $57.57. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $49.12 and a 52-week high of $86.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $34.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.82.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

