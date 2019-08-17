Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% during the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.0% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,134 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hammer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 38,043 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 61.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,333,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,981. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $49.12 and a twelve month high of $86.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.18 and a 200-day moving average of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $34.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.82.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $10,869,505.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 357,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,064,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

