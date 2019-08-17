Watch Point Trust Co Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Watch Point Trust Co increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.0% of Watch Point Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Watch Point Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.76. 3,405,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,692,517. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.53 and a 52 week high of $135.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.35.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

