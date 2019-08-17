WAX (WAX) Market Capitalization Achieves $50.97 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 17th. WAX has a market capitalization of $50.97 million and approximately $221,254.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WAX has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One WAX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0541 or 0.00000522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bancor Network, Bithumb and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00267966 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009684 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.42 or 0.01316545 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00022619 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00094765 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000447 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX launched on October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 942,821,662 tokens. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC, Kucoin, IDEX, Bancor Network, Upbit, Bittrex, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), C2CX, Kyber Network, Tidex, Ethfinex, Bithumb and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

