WAX (WAX) Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last Week

WAX (CURRENCY:WAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last week, WAX has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. WAX has a total market cap of $52.72 million and $732,411.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX token can now be purchased for $0.0559 or 0.00000552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bithumb.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00269032 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.58 or 0.01307311 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023582 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00095273 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000441 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX’s genesis date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 942,821,662 tokens. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io.

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Ethfinex, C2CX, Kyber Network, Bithumb, Bibox, Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, Huobi, Upbit and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.