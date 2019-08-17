WaykiChain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.79 Million (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 17th. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $26.86 million and $1.79 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WaykiChain has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One WaykiChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $20.33, $24.68 and $18.94.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00269148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.43 or 0.01311829 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00023395 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00095080 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000460 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com.

WaykiChain Coin Trading

WaykiChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $24.68, $32.15, $18.94, $7.50, $5.60, $10.39, $33.94, $24.43, $50.98, $20.33 and $51.55. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

