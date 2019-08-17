WebDollar (WEBD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,754.00

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. In the last seven days, WebDollar has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WebDollar coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Bitrabbit. WebDollar has a market cap of $987,517.00 and $11,754.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011691 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded 44.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Blocknode (BND) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Mero (MERO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000236 BTC.

About WebDollar

WebDollar (CRYPTO:WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 9,920,431,128 coins and its circulating supply is 5,972,482,871 coins. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io. The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar.

WebDollar Coin Trading

WebDollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrabbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WebDollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WebDollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WebDollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

