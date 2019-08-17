Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 2,905 Shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 7.1% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 14,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 16.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period.

NYSE FFC opened at $20.27 on Friday. Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

About Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

