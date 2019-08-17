Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $501,000 Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,764 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Friday, May 17th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $58.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.53. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $74.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 0.33.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $93.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s revenue was up 173.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 1,417 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $89,313.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,298.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 35,688 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $2,500,658.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,954 shares of company stock valued at $7,398,525 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

