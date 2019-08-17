Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 289.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 20,285 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth $254,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth $166,000. BB&T Corp boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 1.2% during the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 55,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 8.4% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on MT. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.79.

Shares of MT stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.17. ArcelorMittal SA has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $32.73.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $19.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal SA will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

