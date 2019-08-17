Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 17,501 Shares of Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,501 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.62% of Shiloh Industries worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Shiloh Industries by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 26,788 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shiloh Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 953,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 18,294 shares during the last quarter. Weber Alan W increased its stake in shares of Shiloh Industries by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 1,032,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 272,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shiloh Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. 44.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Oak Tree Holdings Llc sold 604,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $3,130,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SHLO stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39. Shiloh Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $102.41 million, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.63.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.23. Shiloh Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $273.37 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shiloh Industries, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHLO shares. ValuEngine raised Shiloh Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut Shiloh Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shiloh Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shiloh Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.92.

Shiloh Industries Company Profile

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

