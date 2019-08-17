Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stock Position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,118 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.44% of Transcat worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Transcat during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Transcat during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Transcat by 40.4% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Transcat during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. 60.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

In related news, Chairman Charles P. Hadeed sold 10,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,314.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert A. Flack sold 8,962 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $219,927.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,107.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,462 shares of company stock valued at $842,642. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Transcat stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Transcat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $42.40 million for the quarter. Transcat had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

